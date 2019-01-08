Gov. Cuomo: $10 million available for addiction treatment services Video

ALBANY, NY (WIVB) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says $10 million in capital funding is available to expand addiction treatment services in the state.

The governor says this money will help with the development of up to 40 residential treatment or withdrawal and stabilization beds.

"Addiction is a scourge on our society that has devastated communities and families across the entire state," Cuomo said. "These expanded services demonstrate our ongoing commitment to support all New Yorkers who are looking to get on the road to recovery and build on our nation-leading efforts to end this epidemic once and for all."

Withdrawal and stabilization programs are short-term services designed to connect people with long-term treatment.

The money, which is being administered by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, will be distributed through a Request for Applications process.

"These beds will provide lifesaving care, and make a difference in the lives of people throughout New York who are seeking help with their addiction,"Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said. "With this funding, we will bring important services to more places in New York State, and connect more people to the treatment that they need."