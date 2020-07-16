Gov. Cuomo: No more alcohol service without food orders at New York bars and restaurants

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media members Thursday to give an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in New York state.

An update on the call regarding dining out: The governor said that New York state’s restaurants and bars could only serve patrons alcohol if they were ordering food too, and there could be no standing bar service.

“We are getting thousands of complaints,” Gov. Cuomo said.

According to the governor’s office:

“All restaurants and bars statewide will be subject to new requirements that they must only serve alcohol to people who are ordering and eating food and that all service at bar tops must only be for seated patrons who are socially distanced by six feet or separated by physical barriers. Under current law, only establishments that serve food are permitted to serve alcoholic beverages. Citizens who see violations or are concerned can report complaints, including photos, to the State Liquor Authority at www.sla.ny.gov.”

Additionally, the governor said he would be implementing a “three strike policy,” in New York City. If a New York City establishment receives three strikes against them where social distancing and mask-wearing isn’t enforced, the establishment can be closed immediately.

The governor also said that “egregious” violations in New York City can force the revocation of a liquor license immediately. Gov. Cuomo also said establishments in violation will have their establishments listed on the state’s website so the public can see which places are or are not following guidelines.

“New Yorkers are outraged at these establishments,” Gov. Cuomo said on the Thursday conference call.

The governor said people just ordering drinks have led to problems of lingering, and increases the chance of viral spread. Although Gov. Cuomo said most of the issues reported have been downstate, new alcohol service restrictions for food order requirements apply statewide

At this time, there has been no clarification from the governor’s office on how these rules apply to breweries that may also serve beer and/or food. A represenative from the governor’s office said they were checking on the status of breweries and would provide guidance in the near future.

Per a previous executive order, bars and restaurants are still allowed to serve alcohol for takeout and delivery if those drink orders are accompanied by a food order as well.

The governor kicked off the call by saying that New York state was sending support teams to Houston, Texas to assist the area which has seen a recent surge of coronavirus cases. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined Gov. Cuomo on Thursday morning’s conference call.

“We are facing a situation where our numbers have surged, more people are testing positive, showing up in our hospitals and our ICUs,” Turner said. “Testing is a big issue and this virus is having a disproportionate impact on low-income communities and people of color. So I thank you and your team Governor Cuomo for your assistance.”

The governor said he is concerned about a man-made second wave. He said the Spanish Flu from a century ago had a second wave, but from a mutated version of the virus. The governor says this pandemic is different in that it’s the same virus, just a lack of preparation and prevention.

Regarding the latest virus data, the governor said 14 New Yorkers died Wednesday. There are 813 virus hospitalizations statewide, down 18 from the previous day. Of more than 70,000 tests conducted, only 1.06% came back positive, according to the governor.

The governor also announced that travel form compliance went up to 92% after the state announced fines for failure to complete the form. Earlier this week, the Gov. Cuomo announced out-of-state travelers from the 22 designated states with the highest infection rates must provide local authorities with contact information upon entering New York to help enforce quarantining or they’ll face a fine of up to $2,000 if they don’t supply that information.

“As we continue our science-based phased reopening, the number of hospitalizations and our rate of positive tests remain steady and low,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “But we need to remember our success fighting this virus is a function of our own actions. Mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – basic as they may seem – are critical to controlling the spread of this virus. Especially now that we are seeing spikes in cases throughout the country, this is not the time to let up – especially on compliance enforcement. We know the prescription and we know it works – we just need to be smart and do it.”

Most recent New York state coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office:

Patient Hospitalization – 813 (-18)

– 813 (-18) Patients Newly Admitted – 71 (-23)

– 71 (-23) Hospital Counties – 31

– 31 Number ICU – 165 (+0)

– 165 (+0) Number ICU with Intubation – 88 (-6)

– 88 (-6) Total Discharges – 71,867 (+85)

– 71,867 (+85) Deaths – 14

– 14 Total Deaths – 25,014

Of the 72,685 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 769, or 1.06%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.70% 2.10% 0.80% Central New York 1.30% 1.30% 1.00% Finger Lakes 1.40% 1.20% 0.90% Long Island 2.00% 1.00% 0.90% Mid-Hudson 1.60% 1.40% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 1.60% 1.00% 1.00% New York City 1.40% 1.30% 1.20% North Country 0.50% 0.30% 0.60% Southern Tier 0.80% 1.30% 0.50% Western New York 2.00% 1.60% 1.00%

