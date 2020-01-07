Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces $300M plan to revamp Erie Canal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a $300 million plan to revamp the Erie Canal.

Cuomo’s office announced the five-year project on Monday, ahead of the governor’s State of the State address later this week.

The initial phase of the redesign project would cost $165 million — $100 million to invest in communities along the canal.

One of those projects would include the Brockport Loop project that will connect SUNY College at Brockport to the Empire State Trail and the village of Brockport through the transformation of a canal guard-gate into a pedestrian bridge and overlook.

The rest of that initial project, $65 million, would invest in solution to help prevent ice jams and flooding.

The canal currently generates $2.5 million in revenue annually but costs the state more than $100 million a year.

“When the Erie Canal was created in the 19th century, it set the state and the nation on a path to prosperity, and this year we will re-purpose the canal to fit our state’s 21st century needs,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The remaining $135 million will be allocated to research recommended by the Reimagine Task Force ad well as solution to flood mitigation, invasive species prevention and ecosystem restoration.