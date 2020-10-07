Prude Death Investigation

Giraffe at Buffalo Zoo dies following complications from medical procedure

by: Evan Anstey

(Photo shared by The Buffalo Zoo on Facebook)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is saying goodbye to one of its giraffes.

Sampson, who would have been six years old later this month, died on Tuesday following complications related to a medical procedure. He had been placed under anesthesia so that doctors could address a dental issue.

Anesthesia can sometimes be problematic for animals.

“Our expert animal care and veterinary teams worked day and night and did everything in their power to save Sampson,” The Buffalo Zoo wrote on Facebook. “Our teams face these types of tough choices and decisions every day.”

Sampson’s mother and father still reside at the zoo.

