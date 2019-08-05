Funeral arrangements announced for festival shooting victim

ROMULUS, N.Y. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been announced in upstate New York for a 25-year-old man who was among three people killed by a gunman at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Calling hours for Trevor Irby will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Romulus Central School, where he graduated in 2012.

Irby was a native of Romulus in Seneca County. He graduated in 2017 from Keuka College where he majored in biology and was a multi-sport athlete.

Irby, a 13-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were killed when a 19-year-old opened fire at the Gilroy festival on July 28.

