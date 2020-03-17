Breaking News
New York state temporarily suspends debt collection in response to coronavirus
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  72
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Onario County Safety Council Banquet at Club 86 Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Village of Wolcott Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Fort Drum employee tests positive for COVID-19

State News

by: Mariann Cabness

Posted: / Updated:

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A part-time employee who works at the Fort Drum Education Center three days a week, but lives in the Albany-area, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from Fort Drum Public Affairs, the part-time employee was on Fort Drum working at the Education Center most recently Wednesday through Friday, March 11-13, of last week.  The part-time employee received word of the positive COVID 19 diagnosis on March 17.

Fort Drum Medical Command preventative medicine subject matter experts are investigating where the individual may have come into contact with people on Fort Drum and advise on the individuals or building owners that need to be informed. 

Individuals who came in contact with the infected part-time employee will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of March 17, the Education Center is closed.  The Education Center will be cleaned following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention protocols and will not be opened until deemed safe for re-occupancy.

Additional Family & Morale, Welfare & Recreations services will also close, or limit patronage, starting March 17.  The changes have been made out of an abundance of caution and in order to consolidate manpower for critical services during the installations COVID 19 prevention and mitigation response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss