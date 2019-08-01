Former Olympic hurdler accused of molesting boys, including some in Syracuse

UNITED STATES (WSYR) — A former Olympic hurdler and athletic trainer has been accused of molesting 41 boys, including 14 in the Syracuse area.

According to a report by ESPN, during the 1980s, Conrad Mainwaring attended Syracuse University and worked in student housing. He also worked as a counselor at Nottingham High School, according to the report, and was training some students in secret.

The report also says Mainwaring worked for two years at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it is available.