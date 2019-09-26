wxbanner

Former elementary school to become NY forest ranger academy

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014 photo, James Rusher, a park ranger at Falls Lake State Recreation Area, stands next to a stone retaining wall he was building in advance of adding a footbridge along the Mountains-to-Sea trail in Wake Forest, N.C. Efforts to boost the 1,000-mile trail in 2015 include a master plan commissioned by North Carolina, a comprehensive hiking guide and trail additions in several cities. (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew)

CLEVELAND, N.Y. (AP) — A former elementary school in northern New York will become a training academy for state forest rangers and environmental conservation officers.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says it has purchased the former Cleveland Elementary School in Oswego County for $199,000.

The school closed five years ago due to declining enrollment. It sits on 13 acres within view of Oneida Lake and has 23 classrooms, a gym and a commercial kitchen.

The location is 30 miles from the current DEC training facility in Pulaski. That facility is a former log-cabin motel that lacks a gym and classroom space needed for training.

DEC is currently training 30 conservation officers and 14 rangers at the Pulaski facility.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss