Flash flooding is possible this week in Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- As if July hasn’t been wet enough already, this week’s weather pattern will bring more of the same: rain.

We aren’t even at the halfway point in the month of July but some areas across CNY have seen almost twice as much rain as they normally would in the entire 30 day period. In Syracuse, we average just under 4″ of rain for the whole month.

Image courtesy of the NYS Mesonet

Since the ground is so saturated, and since we will have so much available moisture in the atmosphere, flooding is a concern. It will remain a concern for the entire week with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms likely through this week.

The National Weather Service is urging anyone in low lying/flood prone areas to be prepared for flash flooding this week.

Below you can see just how much rain (in inches) would be needed to cause flash flooding in each county.

There is the potential for flash flooding anywhere in CNY but areas to the south and to the east of Syracuse are the areas to watch.