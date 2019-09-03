Feral cats take over local’s yard

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — More than 30 feral cats have taken over a family’s home in the Southern Tier.

Frances and Dick Parker have been dealing with the abundance of feral cats for years saying that the number of cats has only grown in the last two years.

Their granddaughter, Katie Webster, is heartbroken by the toll this has taken on her family.

“My grandparents are spending a lot of money trying to like just feed them because they can’t stand to see these animals suffer,” Webster explained.

Dick Parker claims that they spend upwards to $100 a month on cat food and medicine for the animals, which is more than they spend on themselves.

They claim to have reached out to government officials for help but were only given the advice not to feed the cats and that they will go away on their own.

“What do you do, leave them to sit and starve in your driveway,” Frances Parker asked. “Well, I can’t do that.”

Webster pleads for more help.

“There’s got to be more done. I know that my grandparents aren’t the only place that has issues with cats, I mean, I know cats have become a huge issue. There just needs to be more ways for the cats to be able to be taken in and away from people’s homes.”