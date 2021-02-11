Felony charges against BPD Officers in incident with protestor Martin Gugino have been dismissed by a Grand Jury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the felony assault charges against Buffalo Police Department Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe have been dismissed by Grand Jury. They were the officers seen in the video this summer pushing protestor Martin Gugino to the ground outside of Buffalo City Hall.

Flynn says he provided all relevant information and evidence to the grand jury. He says he played it fair and balanced.

“The reality here is that no one is ever going to know, I’ll be honest the grand jury proceedings are secret, they’re sealed and no one is ever going to know what happened in that grand jury. So, you really only have my word that I didn’t sandbag anything. I put all relevant information and evidence into that grand jury and I presented it all to that grand jury and they made a decision.” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

President of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association John Evans provided the following statement regarding today’s announcement.

“The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association is extremely pleased with today’s decision by a grand jury to dismiss charges against Buffalo Police Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski. As we have stated all along, Officers McCabe and Torgalski were simply following departmental procedures and the directives of their superiors to clear Niagara Square despite working under extremely challenging circumstances. The Buffalo PBA remains in staunch support of Officers McCabe and Torgalski.” John Evans, President, Buffalo Police Benevolent Association

Watch DA Flynn’s full press conference below:

A Buffalo Police source tells me Torgalski & McCabe remain suspended at this time pending the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) February 11, 2021 News 4 Reporter Marlee Tuskes

This is a developing story, check back for updates.