Families plan demonstration to support children’s mental health programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday is “Family Empowerment Day” in Albany, and a coalition of more than 450 families have planned a day of action to demand that lawmakers address children’s mental health issues.

The coalition of families and advocates from the community-based organization Families Together of New York want to raise awareness for necessary children’s behavioral health services and funding.

They say we are in the midst of a children’s mental health crisis because over half of kids with diagnosed conditions go untreated.

Supporters of the initiative will gather at the Albany Capital Center on Eagle Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There, activists will call on the state to fulfill its commitments to fund and implement the Children’s Medicaid Redesign Plan.