Fake inspection sticker spotted by Sheriff's Office near Albany

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) -- We've seen fake license plates, but how about a fake inspection sticker?

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, near the other side of the state, found just that.

They shared a photo of the homemade "inspection sticker" on their Facebook page. It featured the typical words and boxes you would see on a real sticker, but it looked a little less than legitimate...

"So, we appreciate people who take some initiative, however this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!!" the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.