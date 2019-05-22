State News

Fake inspection sticker spotted by Sheriff's Office near Albany

Posted: May 22, 2019 02:48 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 02:48 PM EDT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) -- We've seen fake license plates, but how about a fake inspection sticker?

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, near the other side of the state, found just that.

They shared a photo of the homemade "inspection sticker" on their Facebook page. It featured the typical words and boxes you would see on a real sticker, but it looked a little less than legitimate...

"So, we appreciate people who take some initiative, however this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!!" the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected