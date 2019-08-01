Ex-jail guard in NY gets 25 years for sexually abusing inmates

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, prisoners at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York, respond to family members and people protesting the prison conditions. Prison employees and inmates say chilly temperatures inside a New York City federal lockup came weeks before a fire left some inmates without heat, light, hot water, and attorney and family visits for a week. The extent of the damage from the Jan. 27 fire was described in detail Tuesday at hearings in Manhattan and Brooklyn courts. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former guard at a federal detention center in New York has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing female inmates.

Federal prosecutors say Eugenio Perez was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted last year of sexual abuse charges and violating the civil rights of inmates. He must also register as a sex offender.

The five victims were inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where Perez worked as a lieutenant. Prosecutors say Perez used physical force and intimidation to compel the victims to engage in various sexual acts. The defense suggested the women were lying to frame him.

Two other prison guards were arrested at the same time as Perez. One was convicted of raping a female inmate and the other pleaded guilty to sexual abuse.