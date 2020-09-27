Erie County Executive Poloncarz responds to questions about maskless photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released a statement on Twitter Sunday addressing a maskless photo that recently surfaced on social media of him and a group of around sixteen people posing together for the South Park Golf Club.

“Yesterday I was part of a team golf event in which our team won and I was asked to get in a photo with some of the team members. I did and forgot to wear my mask,” Poloncarz said.

The county executive stated that the department of health considers close contact as being with others for more than ten minutes and while the group only stood together for about 15 seconds, it was a good reminder of why he must “carry a mask at all times.”