Erie County coronavirus deaths up to eight, county now has 463 confirmed cases

State News

by: Kelly Khatib

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Eight people have died from coronavirus in Erie County, according to the latest data from the county’s COVID-19 map.

Erie County now has 463 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 53 people have recovered.

Eight people have died from coronavirus in the county, 402 people are in isolation.

As of Sunday evening, 90 individuals were hospitalized.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the state announced Sunday that pharmacies are agreeing to offer free home delivery to help reduce long lines for prescriptions at their facilities.

“Pharmacies have been great partners – if you need your prescription filled or even over the counter meds, you can call ahead, pay over the phone and have it delivered for free,” he added.

According to officials the first 50% of the PPE delivery from the state will go to hospitals.

The county executive says, “Our healthcare providers need this supply. These materials go to specified groups. Hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, those who truly need it.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is asking the public at home looking for something to do to complete the 2020 census.

New moms and parents will children under the age of five are also getting help if they were laid off through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program.

Anyone interested can apply by calling Catholic Charities at 716-218-1484 or apply online.

WIC is a federal nutrition program for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women and officials say newly unemployed people who may not have qualified for WIC while employed may now be eligible.

Parents, grandparents, foster parents or other legal guardians of a child under five can apply for the child to receive WIC.

The executive is also reporting no shortages at grocery stores but says “buy what you need and buy what is needed for you and your family.”

He also believes Erie County has not hit its peak yet with the disease:

On another note, during their conference this afternoon, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says it’s likely people who had COVID-19 will have a higher protected immunity once infected, but science will need to confirm.

By municipality, Buffalo has the majority of cases.

Here’s the full conference held by Erie County officials on Monday:

