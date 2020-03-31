Erie County coronavirus deaths up to eight, county now has 463 confirmed cases

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Eight people have died from coronavirus in Erie County, according to the latest data from the county’s COVID-19 map.

Erie County now has 463 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 53 people have recovered.

Eight people have died from coronavirus in the county, 402 people are in isolation.

As of Sunday evening, 90 individuals were hospitalized.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the state announced Sunday that pharmacies are agreeing to offer free home delivery to help reduce long lines for prescriptions at their facilities.

“Pharmacies have been great partners – if you need your prescription filled or even over the counter meds, you can call ahead, pay over the phone and have it delivered for free,” he added.

According to officials the first 50% of the PPE delivery from the state will go to hospitals.

The county executive says, “Our healthcare providers need this supply. These materials go to specified groups. Hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, those who truly need it.”

PPE delivery from NYS. The 1st 50% goes to hospitals – our healthcare providers need this supply. These materials go to specified groups. Hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, those who truly need it. pic.twitter.com/aQHln7BAGt — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 30, 2020

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is asking the public at home looking for something to do to complete the 2020 census.

If you are at home looking for something to do – help your community. #2020Census it is easy to do and really helps our community. pic.twitter.com/upyg9feqNA — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 30, 2020

New moms and parents will children under the age of five are also getting help if they were laid off through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program.

Anyone interested can apply by calling Catholic Charities at 716-218-1484 or apply online.

If are in need of assistance because you were laid-off – you can apply on-line or call 716-218-1484. If you are new mom or a parent with kids under 5, this program can help you. pic.twitter.com/HcTnMTrQiW — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 30, 2020

WIC is a federal nutrition program for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women and officials say newly unemployed people who may not have qualified for WIC while employed may now be eligible.

Parents, grandparents, foster parents or other legal guardians of a child under five can apply for the child to receive WIC.

The executive is also reporting no shortages at grocery stores but says “buy what you need and buy what is needed for you and your family.”

He also believes Erie County has not hit its peak yet with the disease:

“We are not at our peak yet.” @markpoloncarz says if we’re continuing to see the number of cases rise as they are now, he assumes area schools will extend their close-date past April 20. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) March 30, 2020

On another note, during their conference this afternoon, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says it’s likely people who had COVID-19 will have a higher protected immunity once infected, but science will need to confirm.

.@ECDOH Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says science will need to confirm, but it’s likely people who had COVID-19 will have a higher protected immunity once infected, BUT, this is a serious illness so that doesn’t mean it makes sense to “get it and get it over with.” — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) March 30, 2020

We are asking everyone to self- monitor! It's very important to stay alert and if you feel sick – STAY HOME! pic.twitter.com/YKdKAlYQTq — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 30, 2020

If you do develop symptoms, STAY HOME, isolate yourself. If you need to see a doctor, CALL FIRST, please call ahead. You don't want to expose healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/8xR2yLMe2H — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 30, 2020

By municipality, Buffalo has the majority of cases.

There are now 443 confirmed #COVIDー19 cases in Erie County. Unfortunately, I have to announce an eighth Erie County resident has died as a result of the outbreak.



Review more information, including a chart of new cases by day, at our interactive map: https://t.co/PVJCTrHqLn pic.twitter.com/cBtFcsAQgd — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 30, 2020

Here’s the full conference held by Erie County officials on Monday: