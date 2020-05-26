Live Now
Erie Canal system to tentatively open in most regions on July 4

State News
NEW YORK STATE (WTEN) – The Canal System is set to open in most of the regions across the state on July 4. The majority of the Canal System will be open but there will be several locks closed. All opening dates are subject to change.

Capital District

  • Lock E-7 – Lock Rehabilitation – July 20
  • Lock E-8 & Lock E-9 – will open after Lock E-7
  • Lock E-9 – Moveable Dam Maintenence – opens after Lock E-7
  • Lock C-12 – Lock Maintenance – August 10

Mohawk Valley

Locks opening in phases between July 4 and August 10

  • Lock E-19 – Lock Maintenance – August 10
  • Lock E-19 – Embankment Repair – July 20
  • Lock E-13 – Lock Maintenance – July 27
  • Realls Creek – Dredging – May 25

Central New York

Locks opening July 4 except Lock O-7

  • Lock O-7 – Lock Rehabilitation – August 10
  • Lock E-23 – Lock Maintenance – July 4

Finger Lakes

Locks opening July 4th except Lock E-26 and Lock CS-2/3

  • Lock E-26 – Lock Maintenance – July 13
  • Lock CS-2/3 – Lock Rehabilitation – August 3
  • Lock CS-4 – Sinkhole Repair – July 4

Western New York

Locks opening July 4.

  • Lockport Dry Dock – Gate Repair – Complete
  • Lock E-34/35 – Lock Maintenance – Complete

