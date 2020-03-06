EPA funds $2M in testing for lead in drinking water at New York schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The federal Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it will award New York $1.96 million to test for lead in the water supply of school systems and child care facilities.

“One common issue faced by communities and states is limited resources, and this grant will help support their use of EPA’s Training Testing and Taking Action program to reduce kids’ exposure to lead in school or at daycare.”

— EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez

New York will prioritize testing in low-income communities serving children under 7, as well as facilities left out of current school-based testing programs.

Besides testing all drinking water outlets, the program aims to modernize old water systems to preempt and reduce lead exposure.

The grant funding will help the Office of Children and Family Services identify sources of lead contamination. It will also increase voluntary testing programs in state-licensed and registered child care centers by relying on the EPA’s Training, Testing, and Taking Action program.

Expanding lead-testing programs means better communicating test results and information about lead to communities, training child care providers on the dangers of leaded water, and developing a stronger response to elevated lead levels.