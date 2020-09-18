Enforcement of New York plastic bag ban to start in October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Enforcement of the New York State’s ban on single-use plastic carryout bags will begin October 19 according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The plastic bag ban — which went into effect on March 1 — was not enforced per an agreement between the parties in a lawsuit.



“The Court’s decision is a victory and a vindication of New York State’s efforts to end the scourge of single-use plastic bags and a direct rebuke to the plastic bag manufacturers who tried to stop the law and DEC’s regulations to implement it,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.

“As we have for many months, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean.”