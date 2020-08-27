Empire State College launches its first doctoral program in history

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WTEN) — SUNY Empire State College announced its first doctoral program: Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership and change. The college says that this is the first doctorate it has offered in its almost 50-years in operation, and that the program will prepare educators for a transitioning education world.

The pandemic is challenging traditional educational systems nationwide as the workforce also evolves, and the college says its new program will help those with careers in education to adapt and lead.

“This is an exciting moment for the growth of Empire State College with our first-ever doctoral program in Educational Leadership and Change,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras. “SUNY Empire’s statewide footprint and robust online learning platforms will ensure educators can advance their learning and careers around the demands of their busy schedules. We are facing historic challenges in and out of the classroom that go well beyond the immediate pandemic—now is the time to drive change smartly and intentionally to build the educational systems of the future.”

Empire State says the program starts in 2021 in a flexible online format to appeal to busy professionals, including faculty, deans, assistant deans, and other academic administrators. The goal is a stable and comprehensive learning experience that students can engage with on their own time.

The coursework has a planned focus on education trends, organizational issues, and policy even in national and global contexts. Empire State says the 54-credit program can be finished in three years, and mostly online.