Gov. Cuomo to issue executive order on police reform, no state funding if departments don’t comply
Elderly Buffalo man injured by police during protest is starting physical therapy

by: Troy Licastro

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Attorney Kelly Zarcone, Martin Gugino is beginning physical therapy today, which she says is a step in the right direction.

“As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured, and he is well aware of that now,” Zarcone said in a statement to News 4.

Zarcone says Gugino is feeling encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support he has received from all over the globe, and he’s looking forward to healing and determining what his “new normal” might look like.

Read her full statement regarding Gugino’s condition below:

 I spoke with Martin a few minutes ago. He reports that he is feeling better than yesterday.  He is starting physical therapy today which is definitely a step in the right direction. As most of you know, Martin is a soft spoken but thoughtful and principled man. As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now. Because of this, he told me that he is not interested in media interviews right now. He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps. He is looking forward to healing and determining what his “new normal” might look like.”

Kelly V. Zarcone, Esq.

