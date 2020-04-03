E-cigarette flavor ban in the state budget, local vape shops concerned

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The e-cigarette flavor ban is back in play, making its way into the New York State 2021 budget. Vape shops across the region are again worried what this is going to mean for business.

“This is a deal to get Governor (Andrew) Cuomo a piece of legislation that he wants into the budget, during a crisis situation,” says Ken Gregory, who runs a number of vape shops across the region.

He says the bill in the budget would ban all e-cigarette flavors with the exception of tobacco flavors. ​ ​”They are banning a safer alternative to combustible cigarettes,” he says.​ ​

Last year, a proposed vaping ban was nearly put into place until it went to the courts. A judge then issued a temporary restraining order on enforcement.

Gregory says now, Governor Cuomo’s actions change all that. ​”This move, slipping it in the budget, kind of get around having to put a stand-alone bill or have an open debate,” he says.​ ​

Governor Cuomo has said in the past vaping, especially among teens, is a health crisis. It’s been linked to deaths in the state and across the nation. Research did conclude some of those deaths were linked to black-market Vitamin E acetate THC products. Cuomo says by banning flavored e-cigarettes, he’s promoting public health.

In a statement, Senator Pam Helming (R-54th District) says, “The flavored vape ban will hurt small businesses and drive consumers to purchase dangerous black market products or travel to other states. It does nothing to rein in big tobacco, in fact its being referred to as the JUUL Amendment. This is smoke and mirrors. Adults are capable of making their own decisions. We can all agree that those who sell tobacco or vape products to minors should be punished to the full extent of the law.”

Gregory says the fight is not over, and is speaking with attorneys to see what possibilites are ahead. ​”It’s going to come down to the language of the bill, and any potential lawsuits that happen afterwards, he says.