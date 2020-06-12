1  of  74
Drought Monitor: Abnormally dry in the New York’s North Country and Adirondacks

State News

by: WSYR Staff

Posted: / Updated:

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released June 11, abnormally dry conditions have expanded into parts of northern New York to include a good portion of Jefferson and Lewis Counties and the Adirondacks.

Since June 1st, Watertown is running close to half inch below normal for precipitation, and more than 2.00″ below normal for the year thus far.

Syracuse is currently running close to an inch below normal for the month of June, but still more than .60″ above normal for the year.

The recent lack of decent rainfall in central and northern New York has lead to dry conditions across the area and parts of New England.

With little to no rain in the forecast for the next week the abnormally dry areas will likely expand farther south into Central New York and the Finger Lakes.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.

