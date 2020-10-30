DMV warns of text message phishing scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning of a potential phishing scam that uses text messages.

The illegitimate text messages asked recipients to update their mailing address and contact information for expedited compliance with Real ID regulations. Anyone who received a text message like this should delete it right away.

An example of the phishing text messages are included below:

The DMV is warning of a text message phishing scam. The DMV is warning of a text message phishing scam.

Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.

NYS Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) recommends taking the following steps to protect against fraud: