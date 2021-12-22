DMV offices experiencing historically low wait times

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said its offices are experiencing shortened wait times. The DMV said this is the result of its effort to transform customer service.

On average, the DMV said customers visiting offices in Albany, Westchester, Rockland and Onondaga counties, as well as Long Island, can complete their transactions in less than 15 minutes. This is down from the average 45-minute wait time in January 2020.

The DMV said customer satisfaction has also improved over the past year in every region, with customers, on average, rating the experience near or above a 9 out of 10. This is based on quarterly surveys of DMV customers.

“We are in the midst of transforming the DMV into a much more customer-friendly operation, and we are already seeing the benefits of that work through the positive reactions of our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Reducing wait times is just the beginning. New Yorkers can look forward to more improvements in the months to come.”

Office reservations have contributed to the historically short wait times. The DMV said most offices can accommodate customers with same day reservations.

DMV also has cut down on wait times in its offices by offering more than 60 transactions online, including renewing a license or registration, registering a vehicle, ordering replacement documents and changing an address.

For more information about DMV transactions and to make an appointment, you can visit the DMV’s website.