DMV makes changes to vehicle registration forms to include limos

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Department of Motor vehicles has made a few changes to their vehicle registration forms in the wake of the deadly Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people last fall.

The form, known as the MV-82, now includes limos in their checklist under the vehicle information section and it includes a section titled “Vehicle modifications” which cover documentation needed for limos to operate in New York.

DMV spokeswoman Lisa Koumjian said the changes to the registration form help the DMV enforce new limo safety laws passed in last year’s state budget that took effect Oct. 9.

“Another law change requires inspection stations to notify DMV whenever such a vehicle requests an inspection, and to refuse inspection if the vehicle lacks the required federal safety certification affixed to the door jamb,” she said.

The DMV is no longer allowing the registration of altered vehicles that violate safety requirements.