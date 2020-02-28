Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Previously, an independent auditor speculated that an imminent bankruptcy filing would be due to the 250-plus lawsuits against the diocese.

According to the filing, the diocese is claiming $10 million to $50 million in assets, and $50 million to $100 million in liabilities.

The diocese’s previous leader, Richard Malone, stepped down from his position as Bishop after coming under fire for his handling of various sex abuse allegations involving local priests.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, who serves as Bishop of the Diocese of Albany, has been serving as Buffalo’s Apostolic Administrator.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo’s filing for bankruptcy: