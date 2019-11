NEW YORK (WIVB) — Monday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the host took time to recognize three Medal of Honor recipients for Veterans Day.

One of those men was Batavia resident David Bellavia, who was presented the Medal of Honor earlier this year for his service during the Iraq War.

Also featured were Matthew Williams, who served during the War in Afghanistan, and Hershel “Woody” Williams, who served in World War II.

Watch the clip below: