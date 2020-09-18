Daily positive coronavirus test percentage at 0.88% for New York State

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo released the daily coronavirus numbers for the state.

On Thursday, 89,727 tests were performed across the state and 790 of those tests came back positive, for an infection rate of 0.88%. Unfortunately, ten lives were lost to COVID-19 on Thursday.

A summary of the numbers is below:

Patient Hospitalization – 478 (-8)

Patients Newly Admitted – 81

Hospital Counties – 32

Number ICU – 141 (+6)

Number ICU with Intubation – 62 (-6)

Total Discharges – 76,036 (+74)

Deaths – 10

Total Deaths – 25,423

The three-day positive test percentage by region is below: