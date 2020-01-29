CVA wants lawsuit window extended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Child Victim advocates gathered in Albany on Tuesday to push for an extension on the Child Victims Act.

The law removed that statue of limitations on child sex abuse lawsuits for one year. Right now, that window is set to end at on August 14 — but the proposed measure would extend that deadline to August of 2021.

“I hear from survivors on a daily basis and I’ve learned two things over the last year. One is that most don’t know about the Child Victims Act and don’t know the details and whether or not it applies to them,” one of the advocates said.

“We know also that part of the difficulty with childhood sexual abuse is not speaking,” another advocate said in Albany. “Each one of us did not speak up right away because the feeling of being abused is a feeling that often times brings us shame.”

New York State has already seen more than 1,000 sex abuse cases since August. Locally, so many lawsuits were filed against the Catholic Diocese of Rochester, that the organization filed for bankruptcy in September.