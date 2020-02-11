Gov. Cuomo’s office touts record-breaking 2019 for New York State Parks

Foliage views from the top of Cat Mountain, of the Wanakena Trail in the Adirondacks, taken on October 13, 2018. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that New York State Parks had record-breaking attendance in 2019.

The governor’s office says the state’s parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails welcomed a record-breaking 77.1 million visits last year, attendance that was up nearly 3 million from 2018, or a 4% increase. Additionally, Cuomo’s office says the overall increase in attendance is up 33%, or 19 million visits annually, since the governor took office in 2011.

“The NY Parks 2020 initiative has revitalized our State Parks and historic sites, and improved them by adding new crown jewels to the system like Shirley Chisholm Park in Brooklyn,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “Tourism is booming in New York and these beautiful sites are drawing visitors to all corners of the state, offering affordable opportunities for outdoor recreation and to experience our natural treasures while providing an economic boost to local communities.”

The governor’s office also says attendance was up for state’s beaches and swimming pools, as well as a number of New York golf courses.

Highlights of growth in attendance at parks and historic sites include: