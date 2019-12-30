Cuomo to propose ban on e-cig flavors and ads aimed at youth

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’ll introduce legislation to ban all flavored nicotine e-cigarette products as well as vaping advertisements aimed at youth.

The Democrat announced Sunday that legislation he’ll propose in his 2020 State of the State agenda on Jan. 8 will also prohibit online, phone and mail-order sale of e-cigarettes to anyone but registered retailers.

The legislation would codify emergency regulations adopted by state health officials in September to ban flavored e-cigarette sales.

That ban is on hold pending a court challenge by the vaping industry led by the Vapor Technology Association.

