More than 1,500 COVID-19 deaths in NY, more than 75,000 confirmed cases statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 9,298 new confirmed cases of COVId-19 in New York Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 75,795.

Of the 75,795 cases, 10,929 people have required hospitalization with 2,710 patients in the ICU. To date, 4,975 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from New York state hospitals.

There has been 1,550 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, up from 1,218 reported Monday.

With more than 75,000 cases, New York remains the epicenter of the pandemic throughout the United States. New Jersey is No. 2 in confirmed cases with 16,636 and California is No. 3 with 7,421.

As the nation’s epicenter of the pandemic, Gov. Cuomo asked medical professionals across the nation to come and assist the efforts in New York, saying the experience can help the next region from the “rolling wave across the country.”

“If we were smart as a nation, come help us in New York, get the equipment, get the training, get the experience and then lets all go help the next place and the next place,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That would be a smart national way of doing this and showing that unity.”

On Tuesday, New York City reported the first COVID-19 related death of a person under 18. Specific details about the person’s age exact age were not disclosed.

The governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, announced Tuesday that he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“My brother is smart he’s acting out of love,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Luckily we caught it early enough. It’s my family, it’s your family it’s all of our families and this virus is that insidious and we have to keep that in mind.”

Discussing his brother’s diagnosis, the governor called the virus “the great equalizer” in that it doesn’t discriminate who it impacts.

“Everyone is subject to this virus, it is the great equalizer,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I don’t care how smart, how rich, how powerful you think you are. I don’t care how young, how old — this virus is the great equalizer.”

The governor also emphasized that as difficult this time has been for many, it’s too soon to start thinking about the pandemic coming to an end.

“We need a social acceptance of the time expectation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re all tired. everybody wants to know one thing when is it over? nobody knows.”

The governor also emphasized the collaborative efforts with hospital systems throughout New York, stressing that everyone needs to work together collectively to suppress the pandemic.

The Governor said the first step would be to try and bring upstate staff down to help in the downstate hospitals. “You have upstate hospitals that are no where near capacity. Send some staff to downstate hospitals,” Cuomo said.

“I don’t care which link breaks in the chain,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The chain is still broken. It doesn’t matter which hospital, which link — any link breaks the chain breaks. The healthcare system is a chain. it breaks anywhere, it breaks everywhere. that has to be our mentality.”

A Navy hospital shop with 1,000 beds arrived on Monday in New York harbor to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping the city’s hospitals.

The USNS Comfort, which was sent to New York City after 9/11, will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

