More than 20K COVID-19 cases in New York, more than 5K cases new since Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are 5,707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 20,875 Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday morning.

Of the 20,875 cases, 2,635 patients have been hospitalized — about 13%. Of those patients, 621 are being treated in an ICU — about 24%

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases by a wide margin with 20,975. New Jersey is No. 2 with 1,914, California is No. 3 with 1,849, and Washington state is No. 4 with 1,844.

Gov. Cuomo has issued an emergency order to increase hospital capacity.

“We are today issuing an emergency order that says to all hospitals you must increase your capacity by 50% — mandatory directive from the states,” Cuomo said. “We would ask you to try to increase your capacity 100%.”

Cuomo also mentioned that while the virus is highly contagious, the number of people who would be endangered remains low.

“Many people will get the virus but few will be truly endangers — up to 80% will get it, but few are truly endangered and we know who they are,” he said.

The governor also reached out to retired health care professionals for additional assistance.

“We are going to the entire retired community, health care professionals and who are licensed, registered and we’re saying ‘we want you to enlist to help,'” Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo expressed that this virus situation isn’t going to end soon.

“You’re not going to turn on the news and hear ‘surprise, surprise, this is all done in two weeks.’ That’s not going to happen,” he said.

The governor also expressed that it’s important to be aware of the detrimental impact on mental well being during this situation.

“Don’t underestimate the trauma, don’t underestimate the pain of isolation,” Cuomo said. “This is real and it’s not the human condition.”

The governor also stressed the need for uniform state cooperation and coordination, not separating downstate and upstate needs.

“I don’t care upstate, downstate — this is one state and we’re planning for one state,” Cuomo said. “If you get overloaded in Albany, then I’m going to use the hospital beds in Utica, if you get overloaded in Buffalo, I’m going to use the hospitals beds in Rochester, there is no upstate, downstate.”

Cuomo maintains his executive measures in relation to preventative measures was the right call.

“I have no second thoughts on actions I have taken I would make the same decision. today,” he said.

The governor also insisted Monday that doesn’t care if his decisions during this current crisis impacts his political future.

“I’m sure there will be political consequences. I know people are very angry about it,” he said. “I had a gentleman tell me ‘there’s no way this state will ever reelect you because of what you did.’ Frankly I don’t even care about that, I did the right thing and I’m proud of it.”

The governor said that the New York State legislature is still working on the budget, due at the end of the month, and Cuomo said he wants to see legalized marijuana.

On Sunday evening, Matilda’s Law went into effect which is part of New York’s PAUSE initiative to slow the coronavirus. The major points include:

Do not report to work

Only leave home for necessities like medicine, food, gas, etc.

Maintain six feet distance from others

Restaurants and bars are takeout and delivery only, no dining in

I call it Matilda’s Law. My mother’s name is Matilda. Everybody’s mother, father, sister, friend in a vulnerable population—this is about protecting them. What you do highly, highly affects their health and well-being.

— Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo