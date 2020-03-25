COVID-19 cases in NY surpass 30K, mental health hotline launched, hospital supplies shipped

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are 5,146 new COVID-19 cases in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 30,811.

Of the 30,811 cases, 3,805 have required hospital treatment — about 12%. Of those patients, 888 have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit — about 3% of all positive cases.

To date, 103,479 people have been tested in New York, with 12,137 tests from the last official county Tuesday.

“As of yesterday about 38% of all testing nationwide has been performed by the state of New York,” Gov. Cuomo said.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation by a wide margin in confirme cases with 30,811, accounting for more than 52% of all confirmed cases in the country. No. 2 is New Jersey with 3,675 cases, No. 3 is California with 2,644, and No. 4 is Washington state with 2,404 cases. No other state, has more than 2,000.

The governor said each hospital statewide now has the proper protective equipment necessary for treatment after supplies were shipped out Tuesday.

“Today, no hospital, no nurse, no doctor, can say legitimately ‘I don’t have protective equipment right now’ and for the foreseeable future we have the supply,” Cuomo said.

Acknowledging the mental trauma that isolation can cause, Gov. Cuomo announced he launching of a state mental health hotline. of which more than 6,000 mental health professionals have volunteered to help.

“Don’t underestimate the emotional trauma that people are feeling and the emotional health issues,” Cuomo said. ‘We asked for mental health professionals to voluntarily sign up to provide online mental health services — 6,000 mental health professionals agreed to provide mental health support for people who need it.”

The number for the that hotline is 1-844-863-9314.

“I believe in this state we do everything we can to save a life. We are not going to triage and say well these were old people, these were vulnerable people they had to die sometime soon anyways so let’s move on. I don’t believe any American believes that I don’t believe any New Yorker believes that and as governor of the state of New York I can swear to you I would never do that.”

In Monroe County, there are 117 cases of COVID-19. Of the 117 cases, 22 have required hospital treatment, and 11 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Officials say there are 534 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine. Of the 117 cases, two people have resolved and been released from isolation.

Early Wednesday morning, the White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement on unprecedented emergency legislation.

The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

Full Video: