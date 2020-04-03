Cuomo gives daily update on COVID-19, over 102K cases statewide

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 in New York State.

The press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. EST will be live streamed from this page.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announed that there are now 102,863 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.

That number is up from 92,381 confirmed on Thursday.

To date, there have been 2,935 COVID-19 deaths in New York, that’s up from 2,373 reported Wednesday.

Of the 102,863 confirmed cases 3,731 of those patients have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. As of Thursday, 8,886 people with the virus have been discharged from hospital treatment.

There are now confirmed COVID-19 cases in all 62 counties in New York state, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday.

In an effort to prepare equipment the governor announced he will sign an executive order to start collecting ventilators from institutions across the state.

“I’m going to sign an executive order that says the state can take ventilators and P.P.E. from institutions that don’t need them now and redeploy them to other parts of the states and other hospitals that do need them,” the governor said on Friday.

“We’re going to share resources were not going to have any part of the state that doesn’t have the resources they need because we didn’t share resources.”

If you have supplies call 212-803-3100 or email covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov. The governor says the state will help facilities in manufacturing certain supplies.

“We will pay to convert or transition your manufacturing facility to a facility that can do this, but we need it, like now,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday.

The governor called for federal aid and said New York is in a state of crisis. He said as the outbreak spreads across the country, different states will hit the apex at different time, allowing for time for officials to prepare.

“When Florida has a hurricane what do we do? We jump in trucks and we head down. When Puerto Rico was in trouble what did we do? We all went down to Puerto Rico. Why? Because help the place that has the crisis. This is that on a macro scale. New York is in crisis, help New York and then pick up, decamp and then go to the next place as this rolls across the country.”

Cuomo announced that since the virus hit the state, 20,000 people have volunteer to help. “At this time when were dealing with our worst, lets deploy America’s best.”