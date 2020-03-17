Cuomo signs executive order closing all New York schools until April 1

1  of  78
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Seneca Park Zoo Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Cuomo signs executive order closing all New York schools until April 1

State News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

All schools closed due to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Making it official on Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo told schools statewide to close for two weeks. Districts have until Wednesday to close.

The 180-day requirement that mandates the length of public school terms state has also been temporarily waived.

I am directing the closure of all schools throughout the state for two weeks as we continue working aggressively to ramp up testing, isolate those who are sick and mitigate the impacts of this virus. Every district will be required to submit a plan to ensure children of healthcare workers and first responders have access to child care so these closures do not strain our hospitals and that children who depend on school meal programs continue getting the support they need.

— Statement from Gov. Cuomo

On April 1, New York will consider further extending the closures or suspending the 180-day instructional requirement.

Districts must create plans for state approval that cover childcare, alternative instructional options, and meal program contingencies. Once submitted, plans would be at the mercy of the Department of Education to modify or amend.

A statement from the governor’s office clarified that the state would not exempt schools from the 180-day instructional rule if they go beyond the two-week period without authorization.

Because school districts in Westchester County, Long Island, and New York City were already ordered closed ahead of the rest of the state, they must submit plans for each municipality for approval by midnight on Monday.

