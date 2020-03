NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 18: New York personality The Naked Cowboy greets tourists as Times Square is mostly empty in the wake of the Coronavirus, COVID19, outbreak on March 18, 2020 in New York City. Businesses continued to close days after bars and restaurants shuttered as authorities in New York weighed a “shelter-in-place” order for the entire city. (Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is not going to impose martial law as he seeks to quell what he says is panic over the possibility of a New York City residents being told to shelter in place.

Cuomo ordered businesses to keep at least 75% of their workers at home as increased testing created a surge in the number of known coronavirus cases.

New York has confirmed more than 4,000 cases statewide, a jump Cuomo said was driven by a dramatic increase in testing.