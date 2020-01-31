Cuomo proposes $25M increase in hate crime funds

Gov. Cuomo addresses “No Hate in Our State” convention (Flickr / governorandrewcuomo / Used with permission from the Governor’s Office)

NEW YORK (NEW10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposes increasing security grant funding by $25 million. He also backs expanding eligibility requirements to include more organizations that are vulnerable to hate crimes, like houses of worship.

“My job is to make sure government is doing everything that it can to protect the people of this state and giving you the ability to protect yourselves,” Cuomo said today.

At the first-ever “No Hate in Our State” conference, a summit of security and public safety experts at the Javits Center, Cuomo addressed over 600 community leaders and clergy to discuss best practices for keeping their congregations safe.

“Crimes against houses of worship have increased 35% in the last couple of years,” he said. “I want to see these funds flowing, and flowing quickly, and flowing to you so you can get these improvements made because there is no time to waste in this current environment.”

Faith-based and cultural institutions can already access $45 million in security grant funding to protect congregations and schools from hate crimes. The added $25 million gives new technological advantages and infrastructure advances to community and religious leaders.

Cuomo was the only US elected official present in Poland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Monday.