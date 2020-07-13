1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Gov. Cuomo: New York faces two new COVID threats, non-compliance and travel

State News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR) — The COVID-19 data for New York State continues to improve.

“That’s the good news,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his press conference Monday morning. “But New York State faces two new threats.”

The governor made yet another call for local governments to enforce safety precautions in their regions to prevent infection rates from spiking. “If you don’t do it, the virus will increase,” said Cuomo.

If rates spike, it could put schools reopening in jeopardy.

MORE | New York state releases guidance on reopening schools in new 28-page document

However, Cuomo said a formula will be used to determine IF school districts will reopen based on their regional infection rates. With 39 states seeing increased COVID-19 cases, Cuomo said travelers are also another cause for concern.

“It’s déjà vu all over again,” said Cuomo. It is believed that COVID-19 came to New York via travelers from Europe.

As a result, the Department of Health is requiring travelers from states on the travel advisory fill out a location form to help with the enforcement of the quarantine. This mandate will be enforced in every airport in New York State.

Travelers who fail to provide the Department of Health with this information could face a $2,000 fine and receive a court order to isolate.

MORE | 3 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, incoming travelers to self-quarantine

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

