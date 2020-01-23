Cuomo holds census conference in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Every New Yorker Counts Census Conference was held on Thursday in New York City.

The goal is to get as many people as possible included to fill out the census forms.

Earlier this week, the governor announced the appointment of three celebrity honorary co-chairs on the census council — Martin Luther King, III, Lin Manuel Miranda and Lucy Liu.

Cuomo is asking for an additional $10 million for the census — $60 million has already been earmarked for the census.

“We have started an unprecedented effort to make this count right,” Cuomo said.

“Last time we did this was in 2010. About 63% of the people in NY were counted, that was about 11% less than the national average.”

This year, for the first time, New Yorkers can fill out the census form online.