Gov. Cuomo grants clemency to Monica Szlekovics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has commuted the sentence of a woman who was convicted of second-degree murder in Rochester in 1996.

Monica Szlekovics was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison in 1997. Szlekovics was accused of helping her now ex-husband, Angel Mateo, kill Juan Rodriguez-Matos in November 1996.

Cuomo commuted Szlekovics’ sentence on Friday saying she had a traumatic upbringing and was abused by her husband physically and psychologically.

Cuomo said Szlekovics also suffered from complex post-traumatic stress and “trauma bonding” when Mateo forced her to participate in these offenses.

Since her sentencing, Szlekovics earned a degree in sociology and participated in preventing domestic violence classes. Szlekovics hopes to use her experience to help other victims and former inmates.

