ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting heat for the poster his office released earlier this week — New York’s 2020 vision poster.

Cuomo said it depicted the state’s fantastic odyssey during his three terms. It shows his face over a rainbow he calls “The Arc of the Moral Universe.”

Cuomo actually spent months working on rough sketches which he gave to a Brooklyn artist.

The governor said the poster tells the story of New York.