Cuomo creates census council of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Martin Luther King III and Lucy Liu

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the creation of the Census Council.

The council will be co-chaired by Martin Luther King III, Lucy Liu and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The goal of the council is to ensure that every New York resident is counted in the upcoming 2020 census. The new council will hold conferences to raise awareness about the census and engage community leaders.

“Representation matters and is vital for the fair allocation of federal funds to all of our communities,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a statement.

“I want to thank Governor Cuomo for creating the Census Council and as co-chair, I encourage my neighbors to stand up and be counted and I hope that everyone across the nation will do the same.”

Cuomo will also propose an additional $10 million to ensure a fair and complete count. The additional funding will bring the state’ financial support to up to $70 million for the 2020 census.

“As the federal administration continues to disenfranchises immigrant communities and use every means possible to stop them from filling out this year’s Census questionnaire, we are taking aggressive actions to ensure every single New Yorker is counted,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“This new council will lead the charge coordinating stakeholders so we can reach out most difficult to county communities and help ensure New York is accurately represented and gets the federal funding we need and deserve.”