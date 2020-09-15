Gov. Cuomo on trick-or-treating this Halloween: ‘I’m not going to tell you you can’t’

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at his Midtown Manhattan office, September 14, 2018 in New York City. Cuomo discussed his primary night election victory as well as a range of other topics. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would not ban trick-or-treaters from going door to door this Halloween during an interview on News 12 Long Island with Tara Joyce Tuesday

“I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors, if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you. I’m not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to do that. I will give you my advice and guidance and then you will make the decision about what you do that night.”

