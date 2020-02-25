Cuomo announces up to $5 million in funding for Census to make sure ‘every New Yorker is counted’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that up to $5 million will be made available for nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the 2020 Census.

In discussion with faith leaders across New York state, Cuomo aims for the second round census funding to help nonprofits and faith groups reach difficult to count communities in an effort to ensure everyone is counted during the 2020 Census.

“Faith-based nonprofits have special ties to at-risk and hard-to-count communities, making them invaluable partners in our aggressive efforts to make sure every New Yorker is counted in the 2020 Census,” Cuomo said.

At the end of the discussion, held during an interfaith breakfast, state administration officials helped nonprofit and faith-based organizations complete the fund application process.

State agencies are also planning to form an Interfaith Strike Force. In effort to account for every organization in the state, agency groups will send staff to faith-based locations to help register New Yorkers for the upcoming Census.

The result of the 2020 Census will determine the amount of federal funding granted for programs based in New York. Cuomo’s Census Council is working to ensure all residents and communities are counted for in hopes to maintain the state’s federal support.

For the first time, this year’s Census will be primarily filled out online, allowing for more of the public to register remotely.