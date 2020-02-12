Cuomo announces Monroe and Wayne counties as part of states efforts to clean the shore

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monroe County and Wayne County as part of the 20 dredging sites.

The $15 million regional dredging initiative is part of the State’s $300 million effort to repair and build resiliency in communities recovering from damage caused by high water levels and flooding.

“New York is not waiting. We’re not going to trust the IJC. We’re not going to trust the federal government,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“We’re not going to wait for Mother Nature to change. We’re taking our fate and our destiny to our own hands and we’re acting. We announced an unprecedented $300 million program called REDI which is the Resiliency Economic Development Initiative and it is what the name says. Be more resilient and let’s adjust our economics to this new reality.”

Dredging locations include:

Oswego County: Sandy Pond Inlet, Salmon River/Port Ontario

Niagara County: Wilson, Olcott Harbor

Orleans County: Oak Orchard Harbor, Johnson Creek

Monroe County: Sandy Creek, Braddock Bay, Long Pond Outlet, Irondequoit Bay

Wayne County: Port Bay, Blind Sodus Bay, Bear Creek Harbor, Pultneyville, East Bay

Cayuga County: Little Sodus Bay

Jefferson County: Clayton French Creek Marina, Henderson “The Cut”

St. Lawrence County: Ogdensburg “City Front Channel,” Morristown Navigation Channel

More information about the dredging sites and the process can be found on the governor’s website.