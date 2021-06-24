Court schedules Mack sentencing in NXIVM case

Actress Allison Mack leaves Brooklyn federal court Monday, April 8, 2019, in New York. Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges on Monday in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York. The trial is expected to detail sensational allegations that the group, called NXIVM, recruited sex slaves for its spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A sentencing date has been released for Allison Mack, an active and prominent figure in the case of the NXIVM sex cult.

The sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at the Honorable Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom at 225 Cadman Plaza E.

The court expects limited public seating in the courtroom, with overflow seating and a livestream available. Everyone attending must provide the court with proof of vaccination, along with name and information for potential contact tracing.