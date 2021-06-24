Court schedules Mack sentencing in NXIVM case

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A sentencing date has been released for Allison Mack, an active and prominent figure in the case of the NXIVM sex cult.
The sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at the Honorable Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom at 225 Cadman Plaza E.
The court expects limited public seating in the courtroom, with overflow seating and a livestream available. Everyone attending must provide the court with proof of vaccination, along with name and information for potential contact tracing.