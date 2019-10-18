Court considers flavored vape ban again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s ban on flavored vape products was supposed to start earlier this month, but it was blocked by the courts.

However, that could change soon.

The flavor ban cannot go into effect until a court rules on a motion for a preliminary injunction that’s scheduled to happen on Friday.

A lot of new information has come to light since the ban was put on hold.

Just this week a study revealed nearly all of the vaping related illnesses on record in New York are the result of black market THC cartridges — not nicotine.

THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, meaning those products are already illegal in New York.

Advocates for the ban on flavored e-cigarettes — including Gov. Andrew Cuomo — have argued flavored vape products attract underage users and encourage them to get addicted to nicotine.

New York State’s public health commissioner has called it “a public health emergency”.

