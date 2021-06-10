Corning Police arrest man for throwing brick at Tom Reed’s office, leaving dead rat at the Congressman’s home

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Jack Kahabka of Watkins Glen has been arrested and charged with throwing a brick through Congressman Tom Reed’s Market Street office and for leaving a dead rat at the Congressman’s home in Steuben County.

According to Corning Police, Kahabka was arrested by members of the Corning Police Department and the F.B.I. in connection to the damage at Reed’s office, as well as the Congressman’s private home.

Kahabka has been charged with making terroristic threats and criminal mischief, both felonies.

18 News spoke with Congressman Reed at a ribbon cutting in Montour Falls following Kahabka’s arrest.

I want to extend a message to this individual towards families that we hope that as we go forward, this individual, and so hopefully we can all learn from that and what we can do is move forward in a positive way from

The Corning Police Department released court documents outlining Kahabka’s charges:

On Aug. 26, 2020, during a Congressional campaign, Congressman Reed’s office was vandalized when a brick was thrown through the front window of his office on Market Street in Corning. No campaign staffers were inside the building and no one was hurt by the brick or broken glass.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the incident, but due to the distance and time of day the suspect was difficult to see.

“This type of violence is completely unacceptable,” said Reed following the incident. “To the coward who did this… this will not deter us.”

“The brick” soon became a staple of Reed’s re-election campaign, appearing in ads and during the 18 News Debate between Rep. Reed and Tracy Mitrano.

In October Congressman Reed released a statement saying he was “threatened” with a dead rat and a brick that was left at his family’s home.

“Today, my family and I were threatened at our home in Corning. The cowards used a dead animal and a brick with a family member’s name on it to try to intimidate us. We assure everyone such threats only energize us to stand stronger. We thank the local police and federal authorities, who are already investigating this disgusting attack against my family. Across the country, politics has taken a disturbing turn. We have to overcome this. I know that we can. We are all Americans first. What unites us is far greater than our political differences.”

A Twitter account appearing to belong to Kahabka showed several tweets mentioning the Congressman, including one posted days before the rat was placed on Reed’s doorstep.





Tom Reed “threatened” with dead animal & brick at home; investigation underway

Kahabka was arrested without incident and taken to the Corning Police Department for processing. Corning Police say Kahabka remained cooperative and was taken to the Steuben County Jail to be held until Steuben County Centralized Arraignment (CAP) Court goes into session this afternoon.